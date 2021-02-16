As BitPay has announced that they will be adding support for Apple Pay, the question of course will be when it will also be available for other payment gateways. The world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments said that they will also arrive on Google Pay and Samsung Pay later this quarter but no specific date has been stated for now. But for now, those who are BitPay Prepaid Mastercard holders in the US can add their card to Apple Wallet and make online and offline purchases.

The announcement from BitPay is of course about the support for Apple Pay but more or less we can expect the same thing when it does roll out to Google Pay and Samsung Pay later on. Basically, you will be able to link your BitPay Card to your mobile payment platform of choice later on so you can use your smartphone to make payments at actual stores that support that gateway, in apps, and with your online purchases.

For those who are still waiting for their physical card, you will also be able to add your virtual card in the meantime through the BitPay Wallet app. This is just part of the company’s efforts to innovate its global blockchain solutions. This way, it’s easier, faster, and safer for users to make purchases with their Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The BitPay Wallet itself has been designed so users will find it easier to manage and spend their BitCoin and turn it into dollars and spend it with the BitPay Card.

Aside from Bitcoin, the BitPay Wallet app also supports other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash and Ether as well as dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD. Once Google Pay and Samsung Pay support arrives, users will need to have the latest version of the BitPay app installed. Those who want physical cards can order the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard through the BitPay website.

For now, though, only Apple Pay users will be able to enjoy the support for BitPay Card. Expect it to roll out to other mobile payment gateways later this quarter.