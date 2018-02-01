If you’re still not satisfied with the way your Bitmoji looks, despite all the current customization options that you already have available, the good news is that Snapchat wants to give you even more. They are now introducing Bitmoji Deluxe, where you get hundreds of new ways to make your avatar look more like you, or rather, more like the person you want to be (if that is the opposite of who you are, then we may have a problem).

The new customizations include more skin tones, hairstyles, hair colors, facial features, accessories, etc. Plus, even better, you get an improved builder so that picking all those new features will be so much easier. Also, you will now be able to preview all the changes you’re making on your Bitmoji itself instead of waiting for it to render after you’ve finished, and then just editing it again when you’re not satisfied.

You also now have the option to take a selfie first and then it will guide you through the personalization process based on your image. However, a lot of people who make Bitmojis actually don’t want to look like themselves and so their avatars don’t look anything like them. In that case, a selfie will actually not be useful at all.

To be able to enjoy Bitmoji Deluxe, just go your Bitmoji app, go to the settings, and then choose the “Change Your Avatar Style” option. If you still prefer the older version, you can always go back to Bimoji Classic and Bitstrips styles.

SOURCE: Snap