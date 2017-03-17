Mass Effect: Andromeda is the fourth installation of BioWare’s Mass Effect series of games and is probably the most awaited game of the year so far. And to anticipate the upcoming launch of the game, BioWare has released APEX HQ, the official companion app for Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Mass Effect: Andromeda will be launching on March 21st in North America and March 23rd in Europe. The game will be available on the PS4, Xbox One, and on Windows PC. And as with modern high profile games, publishers now usually release a companion app for the game – that is what APEX HQ is.

The APEX HQ app lets you get connected to information from the game, even if you are outside of the game. Players will need their EA account login details to connect the app to your installation of Mass Effect: Andromeda. Apart from game information, you can also send out strike teams from the app to get in-game rewards for successful strike missions.

As of time of writing, the app seems to be already available from the Play Store for certain territories including Canada, Ireland, Romania, and Singapore. You can check the download link below if it’s available in your territory.

SOURCE: BioWare

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store