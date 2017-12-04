If you’re still undecided if you’re going to get a new Chromebook, the newest enticement from Google might change your mind if you like bingewatching TV series. If you get a new Google Pixelbook or Samsung Chromebook Plus or Pro, you can get Netflix for free for the next 6 months. You will be able to watch all the movies and TV shows that you want on your spanking new Chromebook. That is if you have the time to actually watch most of the content on the streaming service.

Basically, if you bought any of the aforementioned Chromebooks lately or you’re planning to get one soon, you have until December 31, 2017, to claim your 6 months of free Netflix. You’ll be getting the mid-tier or the $10.99 a month plan where you can stream Netflix on two screens at a time. You also get HD video and access to downloads on devices that allow you to save episodes or videos for offline viewing.

You get the usual terms and conditions that say the offer is not redeemable or refundable for cash or exchange it for a Netflix gift subscription. If Netflix suddenly decides to increase their price within the next 6 months, you will get the equivalent value of the new price plan.

The total value that you get for the 6 months is $65.94 so that’s a pretty good bonus, aside from of course having a new Chromebook device. Remember, you only have until December 31 to redeem this offer.

SOURCE: Google