Motorola has not given up on its modular accessories for its Moto Z lines and has in fact been partnering with third-party brands to bring more Moto Mods to users. They have now reportedly come up with a Moto Mod that will enable Direct TV Now subscribers to cast their streams to their bigger TV screen through the AT&T Mobile TV Cast. It’s a plug and play type of stick so you can watch your favorite TV shows outside of your mobile phone.

If you didn’t know what Direct TV Now is, it’s a streaming service that combines live TV channels and on-demand content. AT&T (which owns the service) subscribers will not have their data plans affected by the streaming. T-Mobile’s Binge On users also have the same “privilege”. We’re assuming that the content will be streamed over LTE directly to the Mobile TV Cast stick. You can use your phone for other things while it’s streaming and you can even mirror the contents of your phone on the TV screen if you want.

The Moto Mod has a built-in battery of 2,370 mAh which may mean it can also serve as a power bank for your phone if you’re not using it to stream to the TV. A source said that the stick uses USB to connect to your TV, but that seems unlikely since most plug and play sticks like Chromecast are plugged into the HDMI slot.

Pricing and availability of the device is still not clear at this moment. Moto Mods are compatible with Moto Z devices like Moto Z, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, and Moto Z2 Force Edition.

VIA: Android Authority