When the founder of the company that brought the Windows Phone to the world has said that he’s switched to another platform, maybe it’s time to really call it a day (well, technically, they already did). Bill Gates has admitted in an interview with Fox News that he is now using an Android smartphone, which also reveals his continued disinterest in Apple products. While he’s still using a Windows-based PC, when it comes to his mobile device, he has already sold his digital soul to Google.

While he did not specify which Android handset he’s using, Gates said, unsurprisingly, that it has “a lot of Microsoft software in it. One candidate would be the Microsoft Edition Samsung Galaxy S8, which bundles all the available Microsoft apps in it, like Office, OneDrive, Cortana, and Outlook. While of course, you can technically download all these apps on any Android device, having it already pre-installed is the difference with this variant.

Gates also said during the interview that the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was a genius, it seems that he’s not switching over to an iPhone anytime soon. The fact that he also stated he’s still using a Windows-based PC also means he will not be shifting to a Mac in the near future.

With the Windows Phone OS seemingly dead and buried, Microsoft has shifted to creating and maintaining pretty great mobile apps. Aside from the Microsoft Office mainstays, you also have Skype, Arrow Launcher, Next Lock Scree, To-Do, etc.

VIA: Im the mobile Guru