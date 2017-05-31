Haven’t you always wanted an underwater camera that can swim with the fishes? And when we say it can swim with the fishes, we don’t mean in a Godfather-esque way. BIKI claims it is the first bionic underwater drone and the only underwater robot with certain features, and it is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter to bring it to the market. Whether you want clearer pictures and videos when you’re diving or you want to capture underwater memories at your kids’ pool party, this is something you might be interested in.

BIKI can drop to a maximum of 196 feet so it is something that divers can easily take with them so it can take fantastic photos and videos of an “underwater wonderland”. It can swim at 1.12mph and since it is driven by its tail fin and it uses bionics technology, it should not disturb the biosphere and can sort of blend in with all the sea creatures it will come across (not so sure about sharks). It uses a bionic sonar echo-location process so that it will be able to locate objects in the environment it is swimming in, whether it’s the open sea or the pool in your backyard.

Of course since its main purpose is to capture photos and videos, it comes with a powerful 4K camera that can bring you Ultra HD video, a camera stabilizer that has an anti-shake system, a 150° wide-angle lens to capture everything, and 2×114 lumens lights so it can capture images even when dark. Its battery will let you shoot for 90-120 minutes and you have 32GB of internal memory to store those photos or videos.

Obviously, the world wants to have a camera like this since it reached its $20,000 goal in just 24 hours and is now at $110,852 as of writing. You still have 52 days to go to support it, and you just need to pledge $599 to get your very own BIKI underwater drone.

SOURCE: Kickstarter