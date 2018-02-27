BlackBerry has been busy promoting its lineup of phones. New ones are expected to be introduced in the coming months, following the BlackBerry Motion and the improved BlackBerry KEYOne. The smartphone pioneer is often described as a struggling giant but we trust that the company will exceed our expectations. We have no idea how many units have been sold since the PRIV but we know there is still a market for such. The next model that will be announced comes from a license and may soon be available in India.

Master Leakster Evan Blass is sharing numerous information this week. That’s expected since the Mobile World Congress is happening. BlackBerry isn’t revealing a new phone at the tech event in Barcelona, Spain but we just learned a new bezel-less Android phone will be sold in India. It will be a premium device from Optiemus. The latter is one of its licensees that have been authorized to manufacture BlackBerry phones and use the Secure OS.

Apart from TCL and BB Merah Putih, Optiemus can come up with new phones. Believed to be in the works right now is the BlackBerry Ghost. It’s only a codename but we have a feeling more related information will be leaked in the coming weeks. If you may remember, the KEYOne was launched around May last year so this ‘Ghost’ may be revealed at around the same time. Let’s just wait and see.

BlackBerry 'Ghost': a bezel-less, premium Android handset from licensee Optiemus; coming soon to India. pic.twitter.com/KTAvKbDl5v — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

VIA: EVLEAKS