We are not familiar with beyerdynamic but apparently, the brand is known in some circles as a maker of luxury products. The latest item is the Xelento Wireless which is a pair of in-ear headphones ideal for the audiophiles. It boasts of Qualcomm’s aptX HD audio, Tesla technology, and Bluetooth connectivity for premium quality audio listening.

Beyerdynamic’s newest headphones are small but still comfortable. The Xelento Wireless is made in Germany and it already offers high quality transmission and high-res audio codec. The in-ear phones are smaller but still deliver powerful and more detailed audio.

A pair is also very light at only seven grams, is ery comfortable, and has form that perfectly fits each ear as you can choose from different sizes. The headphones feature a remote control button in the handle. There’s also a rechargeable battery pack and the slim aluminium cylinder for longer battery life.

The Xelento Wireless will be presented at the High End 2017 event in Munich, Germany. You can try the first Bluetooth headphones with the technology from Tesla. We’re excited to try a pair but the 1,199 euro price tag is just too much for an in-ear headphones. Device will launch in July at beyerdynamic.com or in some specialist stores.

SOURCE: beyerdynamic

VIA: blog