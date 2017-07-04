Maybe you’re just a casual gamer, looking to play a game in the short downtimes of your day, or maybe you’re the type who really gets into the epic gaming stuff. Whatever your Android gaming preferences may be, we’ve listed down ten of the best games you can play this second half of the year. Half of 2017 is already gone, and you deserve to have a go at these games that you might otherwise have missed because of the thousands of options via the Google Play Store. Check these out.

Chrono Trigger

If you’re the older, more mature type of RPG gamer, no doubt you will have heard that Square Enix has ported Chrono Trigger to Android. You might have played this on the original Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or one version or port on PC. The great thing is that now, you can bring it around on your phone.

The story is simple as it is iconic for an RPG. You get to rescue a friend accidentally transported to a different time and you heroically throw yourself into a time-space portal to rescue her. The RPG elements kick in, and you get to do exploration, real-time battling, collecting different gear, and all manner of other things in a long game that should last you many, many hours. The game will cost you a premium USD$10.00, but if the price is not an issue, the game will be totally worth it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Reigns

You want to be king for a day, eh? Well, you can actually get your wish with Reigns, a stylish RPG with simple gameplay mechanics and razor-sharp wit. The game will have you ruling your kingdom by interacting with advisors, citizens, witches, and other characters. The way you interact with them affects the resources you must manage to keep your reign going.

If somehow these resources run out because of your decisions, your reign ends. But not to worry, you get to control the successor as well, and the goal is to rule longer than the king before. Reigns is the winner of Google’s inaugural Indie Games Contest in 2017, and for such a great game, you only have to pay USD$3.00 for it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

The Battle of Polytopia

Another finalist for Google’s inaugural Indie Games Contest is The Battle for Polytopia. If you remember the turn-based strategy franchise of Civilization, you will easily take to this new game. Polytopia features multiple game modes and you have multiple tribes to choose from. The cartoony graphics and scaled down gameplay seems perfect for playing on a mobile device.

This game is perfect for your daily commute on public transit or when killing time until your next meeting. Start a Domination mode game (last tribe standing wins), and you can even save and resume your game for later. Best of all, it’s a free to play.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Fire Emblem: Heroes

Fire Emblem: Heroes is technically Nintendo’s first game for Android (Miimoto is really not a game). Heroes brings all of your favorite Fire Emblem characters together for a brand new adventure, and the users play the role of a mighty summoner who has the power to bring Fire Emblem’s best heroes together to help defend the kingdom. Battles takes place in arenas where you must strategically move your Heroes around the small battle area to attack and defend against your opponents.

There’s a Story Mode that you can play through allowing you to unlock new game modes. If you’re looking to play against a friend, Arena Duel is the multiplayer mode of the game that gives it a little bit of replay value. The game is free to download, with IAPs.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Penarium

Where’s a good, simple, but enjoyable platforming game when you need one? Well, we’re pointing you to Penarium, and it’s probably the best platformer you can play to date. Developed by Self Made Miracle and Team17, Penarium is the story of Willy, a simple farm boy, who is trapped in an evil circus.

This gameplay is simple and the visuals are great. All the action is contained within a single screen, with you following the circus master’s instructions and surviving for as long as you can. Penarium has a story mode that gives you 30 increasingly difficult levels to play through. There’s also an “endless mode”, which tests your skills as you challenge yourself to see how long you can last while collecting coins, which can be spent on character upgrades. The game will cost you USD$2.00, but this game is totally worth it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Godfire: Rise of Prometheus

If it’s a hack ‘n slash game that you’re looking for, we got that for you with Godfire: Rise of Prometheus. The game is not new, but despite being available for quite a while, Prometheus still offers a whole lot of content you can play through for free.

Prometheus is a curious and interesting mix of action adventure and puzzle gaming – each level throws in a puzzle challenge, plenty of enemies to hack up and an end-of-level boss to defeat. Naturally, there is a whole gamut of different weapons you can acquire and upgrade along the way. The great thing about this is that it is free to play, you don’t really have to spend money to enjoy the game.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Dirt Xtreme

Racing games are a dime a dozen on the Play Store, so it’s really nice to see one made with a lot of thought. Dirt Xtreme is a motorbike racing game, and the races are fast, short, and exciting. The new game pitches a great balance between exciting races and challenging courses. It’s essentially a racing game that’s somewhere between a straight-out motocross game and a trial bike game that rewards balance and control.

The career mode allows you to work your way through different locations, each having multiple stages where you race against other players. When there aren’t suitably skill-matched real opponents for you to race against, AI fills the gap. The upgrade system will allow you to collect items for bike parts, and you can upgrade each bike multiple times to significantly increase overall stats. The game is free to play, and great for all racing enthusiasts.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Epic Skater

Endless running games are fun for short periods of downtime when you can just pick up a game and leave it when your break ends. Epic Skater is a bit of a conundrum, it’s an endless runner but the game does not really involve any running. You have to skate your way through the side-scrolling levels.

Like similar endless running games, the main aim is to get as far as you can, racking up points as you go. You need to ollie, kickflip, grind and manual your way through different levels, and a coin upgrade system that allows you to upgrade your gear. Some items give bonus coins or boosts once you’ve equipped them. What’s great about the game is that you can pull off an endless stream of tricks, and all of it is free to play.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Causality

Causality is a mind-blowing puzzle game, and we recommend it to you if you’re the type who gets immersed in puzzle games. The game is all about manipulating time – you can control time and make adjustments to the level and alter the sequence in such a way that you help your stranded astronauts reach their goals.

The graphics are simple but really effective within the game. The objective is to figure out how to guide each of your astronauts to their color-coded exit within the allotted time. Of course, since you can control time, you can jump to any point in time and change an aspect of the level. There are 60 mind-bending puzzles to unlock and complete in this outstandingly polished and challenging game, and the USD$2.00 price point is really worth it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Realm Defense

Lastly, if you like tower defense games, you will really enjoy Realm Defense. The developers get plus points for being beginner-friendly, and yet the game still offers enough variety for veteran tower defense fans. It’s also a very balanced game in the genre, and it does not require you to spend an inordinate amount of money to progress.

As per the genre, the game is made up of waves of enemies across more than 40 levels, and each of your weapons can be levelled up in various ways to add new abilities. There are also other bonus items to use, like spells to burn or freeze enemies, and end of level bosses as you progress. The best thing? It’s free to play, with IAPs, of course.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

There you go — ten wonderful games you really can sink your teeth into this year. Let us know what you think about this list. We’re pretty sure you have your own favorites, so comment them below.