The race to be the Smart TV platform of choice is still ongoing, and now Amazon’s Fire TV is trying to get up the ladder by signing a new deal with Best Buy to bring the next generation of smart TVs to their customers in the US and Canada. Under this partnership, they will be releasing more than ten 4K and HD Fire TV edition to be manufactured by Insignia and Toshiba this summer. These will be available exclusively at Best Buy stores and at their online store as well.

The smart TVs that will be produced in this line will have Fire TV built-in so you’ll be able to have both the live over-the-air TV experience and of course the arguably now more popular streaming services, all in just one location. When you connect your HD antenna, you’ll be able to ask Alexa to help you search for broadcast TV shows or to look through your streaming service of choice, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, Playstation Vue, and others to be added.

You will be able to access Alexa through the Voice Remote, so not only can you search for videos, but you can use it to launch apps, play music, control smart home devices connected to your Amazon account, and switch inputs as well. If you have other Echo devices lying around your house, you can pair the TV with the smart speakers so you can command Alexa hands-free. They also regularly add more skills aside from the already existing skills that are already in the thousands.

The first Fire TV edition from Toshiba will be available in the market this summer and the others will be released in the next months of 2018. You will also be able to buy them through Amazon, but with Best Buy as a third-party seller.

SOURCE: Amazon