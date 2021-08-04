New smart TV sets are available from Best Buy and Amazon. The team-up of the two e-commerce and retail sites has surprised us all but we think it will work. The latest are new Insignia smart TVs that make use of the Fire TV platform. There will also be the Best Buy Toshiba Fire TVs that are expected to arrive with upgraded specs and features. Starting with the Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs, the new smart TVs will offer narrower bezels. They will also make use of the DTS Virtual-X speaker technology, Dolby Vision HDR, as well as, quantum dot technology in 4K Ultra HD.

Interestingly, full specs have not been listed by Amazon or Best Buy. We just know about the major features mentioned above.

We also find it interesting that Best Buy and Amazon are working together. The beauty of this partnership is easier and fast shopping for everyone. For example, you can order on Amazon and pick up your Insignia or Toshiba brand Fire TV units on Best Buy—all within one hour. With this method, both retail stores can dominate in the smart TV category.

Best Buy executive Hubert Joly (Chairman and CEO) said: “Our goal is to enrich the lives of our customers by offering them the very best products and services, whether they come to us online, visit our stores, or invite us into their homes.”

Amazon and Best Buy have signed a multiyear deal in April 2018. It’s only now they are going full force with promotions. Let’s wait for more related product announcements in the coming weeks.