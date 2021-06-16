Ultra Short Throw (UST) laser projectors are swiftly shaping up into the new form of big 4K TVs for the living room. While the likes of Hisense, VAVA, Samsung and Epson have been ahead in the game, BenQ seems to be catching up now with the launch of its own pair or ultra short throw projectors. The new 4K capable projectors V7000i and V7050i promise rich and vibrant colors in comparison to the previous options from the company.

According to the brand, the new UST projectors “offer 1.3 times more color volume” than laser TVs offering more than 100-inch image size. Delivering stunning colors, richness and vibrancy, the V7000i and V7050i come with Android TV built-in for enhanced cinematic experience in the living room.

Both the projectors are 4K compatible and pack in 8 million pixels and support for HDR10. In addition, the beamers also support HLG and have 2×5 watt stereo speaker system built into them to elevate the viewing experience even in a bright, well-lit room.

For connectivity, the two UST 4K projectors feature a pair of HDMI 2.0 and SPDIF ports. The main difference in the new BenQ V7000i and V7050i projectors, from their predecessor, is that these come with support for Android TV – a smart platform integration that was missing before.

The smart projectors are stylish and compact. These come in black and white finish and promise the convenience of ultra short throw projection for a retail price of about 3,799 euros ($4,600).