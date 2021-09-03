Projectors are much different these days. They are definitely more portable and offer better resolution compared to projectors from decades ago. You will be surprised how a small device can project high-res images today. BenQ is joining the fun with a new portable projector that looks more like a speaker. The BenQ GV30 Portable Projector is a smart projector that features 2.1 Bluetooth speakers and wireless casting. The new projector joins BenQ’s recent products launches like the V7000i and V7050i UST 4K projectors introduced with Android TV.

It’s the first smart portable projector in the world with 2.1-channel Bluetooth audio. The extra bass is a plus. It also delivers vivid contrast and colors and deep sound effects. The result is genuine cinematic experience every time.

Image quality can reach up to 720p HD resolution and 300 ANSI Lumens with Android TV. It offers 135° projection angle with auto focus and vertical keystone. Big-screen images can be enjoyed anywhere. You can use it in any room of your home as long as you have a nice wall or surface.

The 2.1-channel audio offers premium sounds. HDMI and USC-C connectivity let you connect it to different devices. Things are easier though with wireless casting and Android TV.

The GV30 offers 135° projection-angle flexibility so you can project from anywhere. The dark areas of the screen can be improved with Cinema Mode and Day Time Mode. But even under bright light condition, you can enjoy great images. You can also set the optimal screen size and viewing distance easily. The device is just the right size and is drop-proof so you don’t have to worry about it.