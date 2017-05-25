Aside from your actual smartphone, probably the second most important thing in the life of a digital native now is backup power for when your device will run out of juice. Belkin is releasing new line of power banks called the Pocket Power so that you will hopefully not run out of power the whole day, even if you’re actually mobile. Since smartphones are not anymore a luxury in our lives, having a power bank (or even power banks) on hand is also a need rather than a want.

Pocket Power comes in three variants: 5,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh, and the ever important 15,000 mAh for heavy users. The first two will come in various colors (black, rose gold, silver) while the 15,000 mAh one will only be available in black. All of them have support for fast-charging and has polymer battery cell technology. They are lighter and thinner than other power banks which makes it much easier to carry around. And since we probably have more than one gadget, it can also charge multiple devices.

In case you’re scared of the possibility of exploding power banks, Belkin assures us that it has built-in safety features that will protect you and your device. It has micro USB port charges and also comes with a 6” micro-USB cable. It also has 4 LED indicators to tell you what’s the remaining power level before you have to charge it as well.

The 5,000 mAh Belkin Pocket Power is already available at their online store and at Target in the US and Walmart in Canada and will cost you just $29.99. The 10,000 mAh and 15,000 mAh will be available later this summer.

SOURCE: Belkin