Belkin was last mentioned here almost two years ago. Back in March 2018, Foxconn officially acquired Belkin, Wemo, and Linksys with an $866 million deal. That’s almost a billion and now we’re curious what happened to the acquisition. We believe it was all for good especially for the companies snapped up by Foxconn. Belkin did introduce new things at last year’s CES but we didn’t share them with you. This year at the CES 2020, Belkin is unveiling a new speaker and several charging solutions.

Belkin is more popular for power solutions and accessories but with its new owner, it has come up with new products like this Belkin Soundform Elite. It’s a Hi-Fi speaker that also comes with a wireless charger. this means you can charge your phone with a wireless charging feature while you listen to your favorite music.

The audio accessory is considered a smart speaker. It’s a first from Belkin but it offers more than just work as a speaker. It’s also a wireless charger able to charge a device as it plays high-fidelity audio.

Belkin worked with Devialet to come up with this product. Devialet has technologies that we all can experience with the new speaker. It comes with “Push-Push” Woofer and Speaker Active Matching technologies so you know the device is smart especially with the Google Assistant integration. The design of the speaker includes a slanted top where you can place the phone to charge. It may be slow though because it’s only 10W.

The product will be available later in Spring. That’s anytime soon so watch out for market release. The Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger is priced at $299.

The latest Belkin Chargers are all over the CES 2020 floor. There are new power banks and wireless chargers for most mobile devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. First in line at the Belkin Boost Charge USB-C GaN Wall Chargers in 30W, 60W, and 68W variants. Believe it or not, it can even charge a MacBook Pro so you know it’s that powerful. Price tag reads from $34.99 to $59.99 when it’s released in April.

The $49.99 Belkin Boost Charge Dual Wireless Charging Pads work with both iPhones and Android devices. The Belkin Boost Charge 3 in 1 can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an iPhone on the charging device. The Belkin Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker is similar to the smart speaker we showed you a while ago because it can charge the phone while you listen to music.

For the car, you may consider the Belkin Wireless Charger with a car vent mount for only $49.99. A portable wireless charger + phone stand is also ready with a $79.99 price tag.