Cables are just some of the things we take for granted, but if you really think about it, they’re pretty important. Yes we have the ones that come with our smartphones or tablets out of the box, but just in case they get lost or don’t work anymore, there are several options for good ones out in the market. One of the more popular ones is Belkin’s MIXIT DuraTek cable collection, and now they’re adding another member to it with the announcement of the MIXIT↑™ DuraTek™ USB-C cable.

Operating on the idea that ordinary cables cannot take the wear and tear and “challenges” that its users put them through, the MIXIT↑™ DuraTek™ line undergoes rigorous certification processes and testing, and this latest one is no exception. It is USB-IF certified, which also includes a 5 year warranty. It uses reinforced Kevlar fiber so that the wires of the cable will be protected from damage. It has a double-braided nylon, durable jacket and at 4 feet, it is longer and more durable than ordinary cables.

While USB-C is still not the default standard for Android smartphones and tablets, there are already more than 50 mobile devices that are already using it. Industry experts say that eventually, this will become the standard, just like microUSB was the one for a pretty long time. No one knows how long the “transition” will eventually be, but newer devices now seem to be adapting to it already.

The MIXIT↑™ DuraTek™ USB-C cable is already available on Belkin.com and other retail stores nationwide. It will only cost you $29.99 per cable.

SOURCE: Belkin