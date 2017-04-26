Last year, Spotify teamed up with Genius to add a pretty interesting feature in their app called Behind the Lyrics. It’s pretty self-explanatory but in case you were wondering, it gave music lovers a deeper insight into their favorite songs and artists. Unfortunately, it was only available for iOS devices but we all knew it would eventually come to other platforms of course. Today is the day that Android Spotify-listening users were finally waiting for.

After you’ve listened to a specific song over and over, you probably want to learn more about the songwriting process and the stories behind the song. Well, most people probably would. And now you will get the chance to do so with the Behind the Lyrics treatment. At launch, you will be able to do so with the Hiphop and Today’s Top Hits playlists. Plus, R&B breakout artist Khalid does it for every track of his album American Teen.

The stories are actually from the artists themselves and includes lyrical excerpts, fun facts, and the stories themselves on the creative process that went into each song.Khalid says that this is an opportunity for artist to connect with their fans in terms of showing what they were feeling or thinking of when they were creating the song. Hopefully, they will be adding more artists, albums, and playlists that will get this audio behind the scenes treatment.

The Spotify and Genius Behind the Scenes collaboration has started rolling out to Android devices. Check it out if you have it and then start learning more about your favorite songs.

SOURCE: Spotify