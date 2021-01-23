If you’re using a lot of messaging apps for different contacts and different purposes, it would be pretty convenient to have just one app where you can access all of them. The creator of Pebble, one of the first wearables in the market, has now created a new app called Beeper which is “a unified inbox for 15 chat networks” so you don’t have to constantly switch from one app to another. But of course this is not for free as you’ll have to pay $10 a month to be able to use it.

Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Pebble, is the guy behind the new app Beeper which can let you have just one place for all your messaging apps. This includes Signal, Discord, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, iMessage, Android Messages (SMS), Telegram, Twitter, Slack, Hangouts, Instagram, Skype, IRC, Matrix, and the Beeper network, among others. You can also self-host with the full Matrix+bridges stack or run the Beeper install script on your amd64 server of 4GB Raspberry Pi .

What’s also surprising is that you can run iMessage on your Android, Windows, and Linux devices. You will have to use a jailbroken iPhone with the Beeper app installed and that bridges to iMessage. They can also use a Macbook that is always connected to the Internet and the Beeper Mac app will act as a bridge. An app that can get iMessage to work outside of an iOS device is always an interesting one.

Beeper says they open sourced all their bridges so users can see how the app connects to each messaging network. This way they can also verify their data security and if they wish to self-host, they can also do so. They will of course need a Beeper subscription to do os, as well as the other requirements mentioned previously.

For now, you will have to wait in line to sign up for Beeper. You’ll receive a message saying thank you but there’s a waiting list, which can be a marketing ploy or may be the truth. If you do get in, you’ll have to pay $10 a month to be able to get all of your messaging apps together with just one app.