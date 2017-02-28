Some games ask you to kill the monsters but this new game available for Android devices lets you become the monster. MonstroCity: Rampage is a city building and raiding-strategy where your goal is to become the best mad scientist in the world (well, that world) and create a team of monsters that will help you be the ultimate villain. To make it even more fun, your monsters are all pop-culture inspired and so they’re not only scary and powerful but interesting as well.

Your goal is to create chaos in other cities until yours is the only one left standing. Here’s your chance to crush cars, tear down buildings and even steal their loot so you can have money to create your crazy experiments. You are also tasked to collect rare monster DNA so you can make 20 different kinds of monsters. Choose 5 to take into every battle and just by swiping and tapping, you can use their abilities and powers to win against the other evil geniuses led by Dr. Spotnik. You get to play monsters like Bobzilla, Furious George, Torty Shell, Venus McFly, The Walking Dudes, She-Rex, etc.

However, the game is not just about smashing and destroying. You also need to build your own city and create a strategy to defend it from the other monsters that will also be trying to tear it down. You also have to create paths for your police and fire trucks that will help your city heal after an attack. You can play either a single player campaign or a PvP battle. You can also decorate your city, expand your collection, train and evolve your monsters, and other fun things you can usually do in a strategy game.

You can download MonstroCity: Rampage! from the Google Play Store for free, with in-app purchases. It is not yet available in all territories.

SOURCE: Gama Sutra