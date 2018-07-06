Want to impress your boss? Train for a career as a project management professional with The Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Master Certification Bundle, offered to Android Community readers for just $69 — a savings of over 90% off the regular price of $994! This package offers access to six courses that break down the Six Sigma methodology into its most basic components, making it far easier to learn. It’s perfect for anyone that needs to retrain but doesn’t have the time to head back to school.

Students who purchase The Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Master Certification Bundle will learn the fundamentals of Six Sigma, how to process the components of an organization, and how to deal with stakeholders in a wide range of scenarios. You’ll have access to the course content for a full year so there is no rush to finish, and you’ll even have the opportunity to earn valuable, industry-recognized credentials that can help you to get the career of your dreams.

Make those stubborn projects submit to your managerial prowess with The Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Master Certification Bundle, only $69 here at Android Community Deals.