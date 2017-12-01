As if you needed more things to distract you from your everyday life, CoolGames announced that Tetris is now officially available on the Instant Games platform for Facebook Messenger. This means that not only can you play the highly addictive tile-matching puzzle game, but you can challenge your friends and prove which one is best at laying down these iconic Tetrimino shapes. This is just the latest in the tons of games that you can now play with and against your friends on the Messenger app.

The main purpose of course of Tetris is to be able to clear lines the fastest and with the most number of points. Just choose the friend you want to play with on your Messenger, then choose Tetris from among the growing number of games you can play on the app. Then just go ahead and start tile matching and try to get more points than your friend or even try for the highest score among the thousands playing the game.

You will see high-score leaderboards which should bring out the competitor in you and even go on daily missions to get more points and bonuses. You can play Tetris whether you’re on your mobile device or on your laptop, so just make sure you’re not violating any company or family policies.

Messenger currently has 1.3 billion users and its Instant Games is fast becoming the go to platform when it comes to mobile games. The addition of a game like Tetris can actually further boost its profile, not to mention give people more reason to stay on Messenger, so to speak.

SOURCE: Tetris