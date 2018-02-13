If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ll probably be as excited as we are that the first part of Avengers: Infinity War will be hitting theaters this spring. And if you really, really want to get into being Tony Stark even for just a few minutes, then you’ll probably have to get the Hero Vision Iron Man AR Experience when it hits the shelves. This is a new augmented reality (AR) device that lets you put on Iron Man’s helmet (or something that resembles it closely), and play a few games trying to blast enemies in AR.

When you purchase the Hero Vision Iron Man AR Experience, it includes the aforementioned headset that looks like Iron Man’s helmet, and a few circular AR markers that you can scatter on the floor of your living room or play area. The helmet will allow you to see the room around you as if through Iron Man’s helmet, and the markers will generate enemies that you can fire on.

The device will come with an app that you need to install on supported devices. You blast alien invaders the way you see Tony Stark do it on screen, but maybe not as cool as Robert Downey Jr. does it. Hey, we can’t have everything, so let’s just be happy that this new toy allows us to be Iron Man, even for just a while. We warn you, though, that you may end up looking just like this:

The device will retail for USD$49.99, and it should be available right around the time the Infinity Was movie debuts on the big screen. We should get more details about the device and the app soon.

VIA: Yahoo