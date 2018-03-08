If you use BBM a lot and you’re a fan of stickers and emojis, then you’ll probably enjoy this new standalone app that they created just for people like you. The BBMoji creates your very own avatar so you can send personalized stickers and cartoons to your friends through the Blackberry Messenger. The weird thing is that it’s not yet officially available within the BBM app although the BBMoji app is already available for download on the Google Play Store.

Creating your own avatar on the app is pretty easy, especially if you’re used to things like Bitmoji where you can personalize your own stickers and cartoons. Take a selfie or select a picture from your gallery so it will generate an initial avatar that should look a bit like you. From there, you can customize various aspects of it like face shape, eye color, hair, glasses, etc. It’s up to you if you want to look a bit different from your every day life or if you want your avatar to be exactly like you.

Once you’ve finished customizing it, your personalized BBMoji will take the place of your stickers and emojis within BBM, but only until you press the back button. It goes back to regular BBM stickers and emojis after that and you’ll have to open the BBMoji once again to get your avatar back. This is kind of frustrating of course, but this happens only because the app isn’t officially available on BBM yet.

However, once it’s fully released, you won’t have to go through the whole back and forth thing. So you can either wait for the whole thing to be available or start experimenting already. You can download the BBMoji app from the Google Play Store for free.