If you want to get more free mobile airtime in exchange for answering surveys and expressing your thoughts and opinions, then you’ll be happy to know that BBM Rewards, through the technology of Billaway, is now expanding to four more countries. After previously launching in the US, Canada, and South Africa, those who live in Malaysia, Nigeria, Singapore, and the United Kingdom will now also be able to enjoy rewards like aforementioned mobile airtime, gift cards, gaming credits etc.

If you’re using the Blackberry Messenger and you live in any of those countries, then you’ll be able to enjoy BBM Rewards with Creative Media Works (operating as BBM). Just head on over to the Discover menu and click on Rewards. Billaway is a US based marketing technology company and it is their tech that this program uses to get valuable consumer insights on a variety of topics like sports, beauty, politics, food, technology, etc.

All you have to do is answer some surveys or polls and in return, you will be earning various rewards. This includes rebates of monthly airtime bills, gift cards for online purchases, and other things that will be on offer from the brands that avail of the marketing services from Billaway and BBM Rewards. Customers don’t have to spend on anything to use the program and to earn these points.

Hopefully, they will add even more countries to the BBM Rewards program. It is probably considered a success, at least in South Africa, where users have already saved up 80% of their airtime bill through the things they earned in the program.

SOURCE: Billaway

VIA: Crackberry