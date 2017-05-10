BBM may not be the most popular messaging app right now, but it still has some pretty loyal users. They’re also looking to convert more users who are tired of their Viber or WhatsApp or Messenger, to see the app as an alternative to the other players. The latest update to the app brings a new look and feel that should make it easier to use. They have also launched the Sticker Factory, which aims to crowdsource new sticker designs that they will use for the app.

The update to the BBM app includes some new features like a number badge that will tell you how many unread messages you have, user polls which brands can use to interact with their fans, and a better way to remember and save security and privacy settings. The new webview UI also makes it more efficient as it optimizes users’ reading and shopping experiences. The change log also says that you now have more ways to interact with the Discover tab and share your favorite services to other users as well.

Meanwhile, for artists who like to design digital stickers, you’ll get the chance to have your work used in the BBM app. They have launched the BBM Sticker Factory, which is basically a portal for sticker artists. All you have to do is go to the website, submit your sticker designs, and then they will inform you if your design has been chosen and confirm with you before publishing. They will award the five most popular sticker packs at the end of each month, and that’s basically the only renumeration you’ll get (well, if you get chosen that is).

You can update your BBM app from its Google Play page to enjoy all the new features. And if you have artist friends or if you yourself can design, then go and submit it to the BBM Sticker Factory.

SOURCE: BBM