Virtual reality isn’t the stuff of sci-fi shows and books anymore but we’re living in an actual age where brands and apps are pushing the technology for ordinary consumers to enjoy. We’re seeing gadgets and apps and other multimedia entertainment coming out with their own take on it. BBC Taster has now released a VR app which will bring some mobile-friendly, VR-focused content from BBC Three and Planet Earth II, with more from other BBC channels and programs coming soon.

The main purpose of the app is to have a platform where the media giant’s “early and experimental ideas” will be able to reach its audience immediately. They will be featuring animated VR, interactive 360° videos, dynamic binaural audio and branching narratives, which is kind of like a choose your own adventure type of content. They are aiming to “push the limits of virtual reality on mobile devices” and hopefully get more people on the VR bandwagon as well.

The trailer for the upcoming BBC Three documentary One Deadly Weekend in America is one of the first content available and it gives you a virtual experience of being in a street scene with clips from the gun crime documentary playing around you. There is also interactive content from Planet Earth II where viewers can choose their path as the story unfolds.

You can download the BBC Taster VR app from the Google Play Store for free. Expect more BBC VR content to be added later on so you can enjoy their programs from a different, virtual perspective.

SOURCE: BBC