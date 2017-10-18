For people who have long, daily drives to work or school, the arrival of Android Auto has probably somewhat eased your boredom and at the same time kept you safe while on the road. And if you live in the UK and if you love BBC radio programs and podcasts, the good news is that it now has support for Android Auto, making it easier to access your iPlayer from your car for those long drives without necessarily having to pick up your smartphone.

The BBC iPlayer app for Android Auto is also an extension of its smartphone version. You have four sections so you can easily navigate through the programs: Following, Listen Later, Stations, and Downloads. The Following section is where you will be able to see, or rather listen, to all the BBC radio shows and series that you’ve added to your list. Stations meanwhile house all the national and local radio stations under the BBC in the UK.

Listen Later lets you save shows or episodes that you would like to, well, listen to later on. It is stored to your device so you can access it whenever you want. If you download specific episodes so you can listen to them even when offline, you can find those saved episodes in the surprise, surprise, Downloads section.

When you’re listening to the BBC iPlayer on your Android Auto, you can skip to the next episode or go forward or rewind in 20-second increments. You can use either voice commands or the touch interface. The new app is available for those whose phones are running on Android 5.0 and up and who have an Android Auto head unit in their cars.

VIA: SlashGear