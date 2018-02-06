If you’re a huge fan of British (and some American) shows that are broadcasted on BBC America, you will now be able to catch up on your favorite shows in case you miss the live broadcast. There is now a BBC America app that you can download to watch full episodes, video extras, and sneak peeks at new series that will premiere soon on the channel. However, it looks like this app is intended for Android TV for now and not for smartphones or tablets.

In any case, if you do have Android TV, you’ll be able to enjoy all the benefits of having the BBC America app as you can catch up on past and current episodes of shows like Orphan Black, Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Top Gear, The Graham Norton Show and other original programs from the channel. You will have to log in with the details provided by your cable or satellite provider to watch full episodes. Some shows however show the first episode for free. You can also watch trailers and behind-the-scenes clips without needing to log in.

It’s not explicitly stated in the Google Play page, but if you look at the app ID (com.bbca.androidtv) and if you notice the screenshots, it looks like this app is only for Android TV users for now. Hopefully, they will also let you watch on your mobile device, as it is sometimes where you are able to watch the most.

If you do have Android TV, you can download BBC America from the Google Play Store for free.