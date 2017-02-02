Barnes & Noble is about to do some damage control. The NOOK Tablet 7’s power adapter casing is reportedly an electric shock hazard especially when it is plugged into an electrical outlet. It can break, therefore, exposing the metal parts. The company has already acknowledged the problem so it’s recalling the power adapters will replace them for free.

All you need to do is to stop using them and register online to get the free replacement. Note that this move is only to recall the adapters and not the tablets. Barnes & Noble is also giving away gift cards worth $5 each to the affected consumers.

You don’t even have to worry about spending on sending because a pre-paid UPS label will be available. After you register, you will receive an e-mail containing the label. Barnes & Noble shall send the replacement as soon as possible via mail. So how are you going to charge the NOOK Tablet 7″ then? Simply use a USB cable and charge it through your computer.

As of this writing, Barnes & Noble reported about 147,000 units are out there specifically chargers with model number TPA-95A050100UU and 01610 as manufacture date. To be sure, you can find it with a NOOK Tablet 7″ with model number BNTV450.

This effort by Barnes & Noble is simply a precautionary measure. No injuries or explosions have been reported yet but the company already received four reports of the adapter breaking. That is actually so cautious of them because that is only a very minor percentage of all the users. That’s highly commendable of them because there is still a potential risk.

The company conducted the recall officially under the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) Fast Track Recall process. This is assuring for the people because they know the recall is done fairly by the manufacturer being in the hot seat.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: Barnes &Noble