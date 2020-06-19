The battle among truly wireless earbuds just got a little more competitive, at least for the fitness crowd. Bang & Olufsen is one of the most trusted premium bands when it comes to audio accessories and now they’re releasing the Beoplay E8 Sport fully wireless earbuds. It is being marketed to those that are working out regularly by running, exercising, and even swimming. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have that much-requested Active Noise Cancelling feature that everyone seems to be requesting from their favorite OEMs.

The B&O Beoplay E8 Sport is IP57 certified so it is protected from dust, sweat, and water. They will hold up in water immersion for up to 30 minutes while sweaty hands can still hold on to the earbuds’ ridged grips in case you need to adjust the fit. Both the earbuds itself and the charging case are made out of rubber and textured silicone with corrosion-resistant anodized aluminum.

You will get 7 hours of music playback for each earbud and you will get up to 3.5 full charges from the case before you need to juice it up too with either a USB-C port or a Qi wireless charging pad. You will be able to play 30 hours of music with an additional 90 hours after you charge the earbuds in the charging case for 20 minutes. If your phone supports AAC and Qualcomm aptX, you will get better audio quality.

You can pair it with your smartphone using Bluetooth 5.1 and controlling the earbuds is through touch controls which can let you toggle play/pause, answer and end calls, move forward or backwards on your tracks, and turn on and off the Transparency mode. The B&O app will help you adjust sound profiles but it is not required for you to use the earbuds. It has five presets and lets you customize your sound.

Since it’s B&O, it is of course expected that the price range is a bit expensive. You can get it for $350 and it comes in Oxygen Blue and Black. It will start to go on sale by July 9. You also have the option to add $125 for a Beoplay Charging Pad.