Your grandparents or even parents must have some analog stereo equipment lying around there that have been in your family for decades. But the past decade or so, speakers have been a dime a dozen and people change theirs as often as they change their smartphones. Bang & Olufsen’s new wireless home speaker, the Beosound Level, is trying to go against the flow and they have created a product that is meant to become a heirloom peace for your household.

At first glance, the Beosound Level may be larger than most of the portable speakers available in the market. But that’s because modularity was one of their concerns when designing the product. The battery can be replaced by ordinary users while the other parts of the device can be easily accessed by B&O’s service partners in case you will need to have repairs done. But the main thing about this wireless speaker is the replaceable streaming module.

In fact, this module will be used in all their future home speakers. Since it has enough processing power and connectivity technology, it’s something that can be taken out and reconnected to the main board. And in case in the future there is another major change in streaming and connectivity technology, the module can still be switched out for a newer version. This means the Besound Level and other future wireless speakers will be able to keep up. For now though, we don’t have any details about replacement modules and batteries for future use.

As for the current model, there are five drivers inside: two 4-inch woofers, one 2-inch full-range driver, and two 0.8-inch tweeters. There are also low-distortion amplifiers for 79dB bass and 96db mid-range. The battery should last for around 16 hours if you use “typical listening volumes”. In terms of design, B&O says they will produce front covers in various materials and colors in case users need to upgrade the style or something. The current model has a pearl blasted aluminum frame and will have either natural oak veneer or knitted dark grey textile.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level has IP54 dust and splash resistance and comes with touch sensitive buttons and proximity sensors as well as sensors that adjust the playback tuning. It is already up for sale and priced at $1,499 for the Natural finish and $1,799 for the Gold Tone finish. You can also get a wall bracket for $119 but it will arrive by April 29.