If you’ve been looking for something similar to Apple’s AirPod Max but don’t want to actually get the Airpod Max, Bang & Olufsen’s newest wireless headphones may be the thing you need. The Beoplay HX is in the same price range and has the much-demanded Active Noise Cancellation feature if that’s the other thing you’re looking for. They seem to be targeting those who are working at home during this pandemic but are looking for premium headphones to keep the noise away.

The Beoplay HX is made up of premium materials and a close-fitting design that matches the aesthetics of other B&O products. It has a frequency range of 20-22,000 Hz and has 40mm, electro-dynamic drivers, using neodymium magnets. You can connect it to your audio source through Bluetooth 5.1 but there’s also a 3.5mm jack if you want to go corded. Battery life can last up to 35 hours with ANC on and up to 40 hours for regular use without ANC.

But of course, the highlight of these headphones would be the Active Noise Cancellation. It should be able to filter the noise from outside to avoid interruptions to your meetings or classes. But it also has transparency mode for times when it’s important to hear the ambient noise around you, like when you’re walking outside or you’re taking care of someone in the house while trying to get through your work or class. The close-fitting design also gives you a sort of sound isolation so other people can’t hear what you’re listening to.

The headphones also come with Google Swift Pair, Made for iPhone, and Microsoft Swift Pair certifications so it’s basically easy to pair with whatever device you have. It comes in three colors: Black Anthracite, Sand, and Timber (or we’re guessing, black, gray, and brown). It seems a good fit for those looking for quality wireless headphones with ANC and a lot of people trust the Bang & Olufsen brand so you’re getting your money’s worth here.

Speaking of money, the B&O Beoplay HX is priced at $499, just a little bit cheaper than the $550 AirPod Max. It’s now available for purchase at the Bang & Olufsen website.