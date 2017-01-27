If a lot of you anime fans were excited when Bandai Namco announced that it was developing a game based on the popular ONE PIECE anime, then this will be good news for you. The highly anticipated “ONE PIECE Thousand Storm” game app is now available for download via the Play Store.

ONE PIECE Thousand Storm is a new RPG coming from Bandai Namco, and it leverages on the global popularity of the ONE PIECE anime. The storyline of the game follows Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they fight hordes of enemies in the game. As an action RPG, it will be quite easy to use touch controls for attacking, defending, evading, and using your character’s Blasting Skills. There will be multiplayer battles, and you can play with up to three of your friends in real time.

Since the pre-registration to the game was relatively successful (getting over 300,000 players to pre-register), those who went through that process will be receiving a number of gifts from Bandai Namco in-game, equal to the milestones that were reached.

The game is free to download, with in-app purchases as per usual. Check out the download link below if you are interested in this new RPG.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store