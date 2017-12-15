Backup and Sync was Google’s way of revamping how you used your laptop and desktop to add and manage files onto your Google Drive. The initial rollout though was confusing and staggered, but now it looks like it has stabilized enough and is functioning well for most users. The latest version of the client, build number 3.38.7642.3857, brings a few major changes, like the ability to choose and change which files to sync and being able to easily add folders to Drive, without necessary uploading them.

If you use your Google Drive to constantly backup the photos and videos that you take, then this new feature can come and handy. You can choose now to just sync photos and videos only as opposed to syncing all the files and folders, some of which are already backed up anyway. Just go to the preferences section and choose which files to sync. You can also now tell the client to ignore specific files when syncing. Just type in the file extensions that you want to ignore. Go to Change Advanced Settings to make the changes.

If you want to add folders to Google Drive easily, you can now just right click whichever folder you want, and then tap on the Sync this folder option. No need to upload the folders manually to the cloud, which can sometimes be a hassle and be so slow as well. The update has also been able to fix some issues from the previous one, including creating multiple copies of exe filed in Windows, as well as taking a long time to quit Backup and Sync.

Of course there are also bug fixes and improvements as with most updates. To enjoy these new features, just download Backup and Sync if you haven’t yet or update the one that you have right now.

SOURCE: Google