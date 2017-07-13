After a bit of a delay from their earlier announcement, Google can now officially say that their new tool, Backup and Sync, is available for computers so you can start, well, backing up and syncing your files to Google Photos and Google Drive. This new service will replace the Google Photos desktop uploader and the Drive for Mac/PC that you were previously using (if you ever did, that is) to make it supposedly easier to back up things on your computer or from your SD card, phone, camera, etc.

Previously, the only files on your computer that can be backed up are those that are on the Google Drive folder or those that you will directly upload onto the Drive. But with this new tool, you only have to choose which folders you want to backup, whether they’re in your Documents, Desktop, etc, and they will be synced to your account. Well, providing you have space of course. If not, Google will probably direct you to buy some of their cloud storage options.

This new product was actually announced last month and was supposed to start rolling out by June 28. Then last week Google said that they were pushing the release back a few days or weeks but no concrete reason was given. Well the delay just became a couple of weeks and so now users will be able to do as the name of the tool promises.

For those who are business users of G Suite, they are recommended to stick to Google Drive for now. But eventually, a business-focused solution called Drive File Stream will be released for them sometimes later this year. Ordinary users can now download Backup and Sync for their computers.

SOURCE: Google