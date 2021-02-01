ZTE Axon 20 5G burst into the scene late last year with the first smartphone sporting an under display camera. Now the successor with an impressive set of hardware is already making rounds and hints at an upcoming announcement and/or official release date. The Axon 30 Pro 5G has been teased on ZTE’s official Weibo account with intriguing information that it’ll have the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.

The device will boast the second generation of the under display camera technology and a strong suggestion by the Director of the Consumer Experience Department at ZTE Lu Qianhao, that the phone will have a 200MP camera sensor (probably Samsung S5KGND sensor). It’ll have 0.64µm pixel size courtesy the 4-to-1 pixel binning tech with rumored support for 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 modes for 50MP and 12.5MP images.

Axon 30 Pro 5G will get Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP for surefire ability to click good photos in low light conditions. This also promises superior 4K HDR video recording, mind-boggling 16K video recording, and support for 10-bit color depth.

According to tipster @TheGalox_, the flagship device will have a 6.9-inch display (1080p) with refresh rate of 120Hz. Whether it’ll be auto dynamic refresh rate mode or you’ll have to toggle it manually is still not clear at this point in time.

Axon 30 Pro 5G will get the expected superfast charging to juice up the 4700mAh battery. According to the tipster, the device will have a quad camera setup which can also not be denied and apparently there is no known smartphone hardware, for now, that can process 16K high resolutions videos.

Definitely, it will be interesting to see what Axon 30 Pro 5G will have up its sleeve with so many hardware capabilities that will catch everyone’s eye. We’ll keep you posted on developments of this interesting upcoming phone.