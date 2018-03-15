If you have limited storage space on your smartphone and if you’re closely watching your data usage to make sure you’re not going over your allowance, it’s important to know which apps you have to watch out for. There are a lot of companies that release data about this and one of those is Avast. For this year’s list of both storage and data hogging apps, it’s still no surprise that Facebook’s name is on top or somewhere near the top.

Avast divided their list into two categories: those that run on startup and those that are run by the users themselves. When it comes to the apps that take up storage on your device, Facebook is still the top “offender” while Spotify is second, probably since it downloads songs and podcasts in the background. Instagram, Amazon Kindle, and Facebook Messenger round up the top 5, and if you notice 3 out of those 5 are by Facebook. As for those that are run by you, messaging apps LINE and Snapchat are the top 2 while Amazon has 3 apps in the top 10: Amazon Shopping, Amazon Video, and Amazon for tablets.

Now if you’re more concerned about apps that hog all your data and may cause you to go over your monthly allowance, the top 10 that run at startup are: Google Talkback, Facebook, Instagram, Yahoo! Japan (people still use Yahoo?), Facebook Lite (ironic), Spotify, Firefox, WhatsApp, Weather Channel, and Google Chrome. For the user run apps, Netflix, LINE, Snapchat, Clean Master, and Amazon Shopping are the top 5.

Not a lot of people will uninstall these apps as they probably need them anyway. But it’s still useful to know these things so you have the option to either use them less or in the case of data hogging apps, only use them when you’re connected to Wi-Fi.