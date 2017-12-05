Ever wish you could add your personalized tiles on your Quick Settings pull down? I’m sure we all thought of it at some point in time. Good for us, some app developers actually followed through with this idea – and out came AutoTiles. It does exactly what you wish it would do.

There are two versions of AutoTiles available in the Google Play Store. The free version will let you add two custom tiles, with 3 actions per tile slate – all without the need for root access, which is pretty cool. The only thing you need to stomach is that this version comes with ads, the price to pay for having an app as cool as this.

If you get the full version, you will be able to add 20 custom tiles with unlimited actions. And yes, you guessed correctly – no ads. The full version will cost you around USD$2.50 – but we feel this is a steal at this price, to be able to do the customization the app allows you to do.

The app will run on phones running Android 7.0 Nougat or better. We suggest you test out the free version first. If you feel the need for more tiles, you could always buy the full version later.

FREE VERSION: Google Play Store

FULL VERSION: Google Play Store