Mobile phones have definitely changed the way we communicate, work, and for artists– do art. There are coloring apps out there that let you “color” and remember your childhood. For the budding artists, you may have started drawing on your tablet or smartphone with your fingers or maybe a stylus on the touchscreen display. It makes drawing easier because you don’t have to scan a paper. The output is readily saved as a digital file for other purposes.

For the little kids and adults who can’t draw, there is a new program that helps you finish basic forms. It’s a web-based tool that allows you to begin drawing and then choose an object that you mean to draw. Admit it, not everyone is good at drawing. Most of us can only draw stick figures. Officially called as Auto Draw, this app helps you create a simple drawing using pre-set forms previously created by known artists.

Auto Draw works on the computer, phone, or tablet. It doesn’t require any payment. It’s offered free and you only need to go to Autodraw.com to start drawing. AutoDraw is Google’s latest AI experiment.

You can draw or doodle anything and see if there is any suggestion you can use from some of the best illustrators, designers, and artists tapped by Google like HAWRAF and Selman Design (design and creative studios); Erin Butner, Simone Noronha, Pei Liew, and Tori Hinn (designers); and Julia Melograna (illustrator).

If you are also a creative person, feel free to submit your drawings in this page for the artists.

