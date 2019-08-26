Let’s shy away from smartphones for a while and see what’s new in the display technology. Well, we’re not featuring another panel but rather a new ink jet printing OLED display technology and more. AUO has introduced a new 17.3-inch UHD 4K Ink Jet Printing OLED display that demonstrates new technologies from the company. It’s just one of the many displays introduced by AU Optronics as there is also the 12.1-inch full-color TFT-driven Micro LED vehicle display, first optical in-cell fingerprint LTPS LCD in the world, and the foldable 5.9-inch AMOLED display.

AUO knows display technology and it’s ready to present new ones to the rest of the world. Mainly, the consumer electronics division will benefit from the AU’s new tech. This inkjet print OLED tech with 255 PPI offers high-quality image and dynamic motion pictures with wide color gamut, 120 Hz high refresh rate, and high brightness. What’s more impressive about this IJP OLED display technology is the cost-competitive manufacturing process.

AU Optronics also has a new inward-outward foldable AMOLED touch display that can be used for future foldable phones. The 5.6-inch foldable AMOLED touch panel can be customized according to requirements of clients. It makes use of a plastic substrate and a proprietary flexible touch panel. It’s durable enough to withstand more than 200,000 folding times.

AUO has introduced a 6-inch full screen optical in-cell fingerprint LTPS LCD. It is said to be a first in the world to include an optical sensor within the LCD. It boasts a 1080 x 2160 resolution, Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle technology, 403 PPI, and a 30 ms swift sensor response time. It can allow multiple fingers detection.

A 15.6-inch LTPS in-cell touch notebook PC panel is also available from AUO. It takes pride of a slim and light design, integrated TDDI IC, narrow border, and power-saving for LTPS panel. For smaller devices, there is the 1.28-inch true circle NFC AMOLED display module also from AUO which we can expect will be utilized by OEMs in the near future.