The arrival of wireless chargers and power banks has made it a bit more convenient for people to juice up their devices without the confusion and messiness of all those wires. And while power banks that support wireless charging aren’t really game changing, this new device from AUKEY does make it more interesting. The Basix Pro Wireless Power Bank will not only give you additional power on the go but it can also literally support your smartphone because it is also a phone stand.

AUKEY Basix Pro Wireless Power Bank

The AUKEY power bank seems pretty typical based on its specs. It has a 10,000mAh capacity which is pretty standard now for a lot of good power banks. It has support for Qi wireless charging up to 10W but it also has wireless charging capability in case you want to go “old school” and do wired charging up tp 18W either with USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 port or USB-C Power Delivery port.

It is not that bulky and in fact has a smooth and slim design. This is where the other great feature comes in. It can also work as a phone stand for when you’re wirelessly (or even wired) charging it. It has a flip-out stand so you can place your phone on it and watch videos view photos or maybe even browse while you’re powering it up. The stand gives you a pretty good angle so you can do all that while charging. You also have LED indicators to show you how much charging you still have left.

Powerbanks aren’t really something that you can expect innovation from. All you need is to have something that will give you extra juice if you don’t have a way of plugging your device into a regular charger. But wireless power banks are a pretty good new thing to come out of this market and now making it a phone stand as well should be even more convenient.

The AUKEY Basix Pro Wireless Power Bank is now available for purchase on Amazon. It only costs $39.99 so no need to break the bank for this wireless power bank and phone stand in one.