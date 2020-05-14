While millions (probably billions) are at home, there is a big move to make things all comfortable, efficient, and entertaining. Not many people have such a luxury but for those trying to survive and keep sane while on lockdown, you can try a lot of things and do different activities. That is why big companies and tech brands have been coming up with new products, services, and updates. Google has been at the forefront by updating several products like YouTube, 3D and AR on Search, Google Duo, and the newly released Google Meet.

Google also sent out changes to the Nest Aware system. This quarantine season is the best time for smart home devices and service providers to make upgrades. The next smart home company that is introducing improvements is August Home. If you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know the brand, it’s a top provider of smart and secure front doors.

The company offers front door solutions like the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. You can now buy the smart home lock that comes with a new compact design and built-in Wi-Fi. The design was by Yves Béhar, designer and co-founder of the August brand.

The flagship smart lock promises security, awareness, and intelligence. It’s also smaller now in volume by 45% and slimmer by 20% compared to the August Smart Lock Pro. Total convenience is can be provided as remote management is possible. The 24/7 monitoring and automatic locking/unlocking are offered.

Some more advantages of the August Smart Lock include a smoother turning mechanism, softer surface transitions, rounded edges, new August badge, and built-in Wi-Fi connection. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock integrations are available: Airbnb, SimpliSafe, Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit among others.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is now available for $249.99 MSRP. You can purchase straight from Best Buy and other retailers soon.