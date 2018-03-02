August Home is quickly becoming a household name in the smart home industry. We’ve featured numerous smart products from the brand in the past. August Smart Lock now responds to the Google Assistant based on a Google Home smart speaker. Just use your voice if you want to open your door. It’s as techy as it gets as the company just added support for DoorSense so it can now understand voice commands. Say the magic word and the intelligent door sensor will know what you want to happen.

DoorSense is the integrated sensor found in the August Smart Lock and August Smart Lock Pro. It’s the one that knows if a smart door is open or closed. It now adds Google Assistant so you can simply ask if the door is open or not. This allows a safe and secure control of your door all the time.

You can directly ask Google for the status of your door. Simply set up the Google Assistant by checking the app, launching it, then tapping the blue drawer icon you see in the upper right area of the screen. Under ‘Settings’, choose ‘Home Control’ and then choose the plus sign icon to ‘Add devices’. You will see this in the bottom right corner.

Some of the commands the Google Assistant can understand and follow include “Ok Google, is my front door locked?” and “Hey Google, lock my front door”. Make sure you are always connected to an August Doorbell Camera or August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to connect August lock.

SOURCE: August