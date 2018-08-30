Audio Technica is a known audio brand but we don’t get to feature it all the time. At this week’s IFA, the company is introducing a slew of new products that can allow a better audio listening experience. The new pairs of headphones have been introduced: the Audio Technica Sound Reality ATH-CKR7TW Headphones, TH-SR50BT and ATH-SR30BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, and the SonicSport True Wireless ATH-SPORT7TW Headphones. These pairs are being showcased right now in Berlin so feel free to drop by Audio Tecnica’s booth starting tomorrow, August 31, Friday.

The company is one of the first to roll out true wireless earbuds. Not many OEMs jump into the game but Audio-Technica is now trying a new market. It’s already popular in the wired headphones arena so it’s time to conquer the wireless world.

The three headphones differ in several ways but each pair promises unrivaled audio quality. The Sound Reality ATH-SR50BT and ATH-SR30BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones feature an oversized earbud design. The wires have been cut to give a complete, wireless free experience while listening to your favorite songs or while watching TV shows.

Audio-Technica introduces the ATH-SR50BT and ATH-SR30BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Headphones. These are in-ear headphones that feature the brand’s True Wireless technology. The pair costs $199.00 so we’re putting this in the premium category.

The pair boasts an IPX5 sweat and weather-resistant rating so you know it can survive any intense workout. There’s also noise cancellation which you can choose to disable if you still want to hear ambient sounds while walking, running, or biking.

The Sound Reality ATH-CKR7TW Headphones with new True Wireless technology are more expensive with a $249 pricing. For the audiophiles, they may know the difference in audio but the regular guests only want to hear good music.

The other pair is the SonicSport True Wireless ATH-SPORT7TW Headphones similar to the last model we just described. It also costs $199. We’re assuming the specs are almost the same since they don’t look very different from each other.

SOURCE: Audio Technica (1),(2),(3)