Audiophiles know and can say that Audio Technica is a name to trust. The brand has been popular among artists, musicians, and music lovers who demand nothing but perfection. If you’re looking for a new pair of premium headphones, you may consider Audio Technica. Actually, there’s not just one but three new pairs being added to the impressive Sound Reality series.

This collection features wireless earbuds that promise to deliver excellent audio quality all the time. The new headphones are known as the ATH-CKR35BT, ATH-CKR55BT, and ATH-CKR75BT. The most expensive among the three costs $149–the ATH-CKR75B. Not bad since this pair already comes with 11.8mm drivers, 5Hz to 40kHz frequency range, aluminum earbuds, integrated amplifier, in-line microphone, and AAC and aptX support.

Meanwhile, the $99 Audio Technica ATH-CKR55BT features an in-line omnidirectional mic, integrated amplifier, aluminum housing, 10.7mm drivers, and a 5Hz to 35kHz frequency range. You can get it in either blue or black version.

The most affordable model at only $69 is the ATH-CKR35BT. Design and specs are almost the same except it has 9.8mm drivers, 5Hz to 24kHz frequency range, and machined brass stabilizers. Color options include black, blue, and white.

Items are now up for purchase on Audio Technica’s official website.

VIA: SlashGear