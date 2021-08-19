Audio Technica’s wireless ATH-M50xBT headphones have been around for almost three years, and now the upgraded version has arrived. These are the ATH-M50xBT2 headphones that boast 45mm drivers for a truly thumping audio output honed by clear vocals and deep bass levels. The new pair of cans come with the built-in Alexa voice assistant and multi-point Bluetooth pairing support – missing from the earlier version. Both these essential features will appeal to keen audio listeners who use a multitude of gadgets.

The functional improvements on these over-ear wireless headphones come in the form of low latency mode for action gaming sessions. The number of codecs supported with ATH-M50xBT2 headphones has also increased with AAC, LDAC and SBC added to the list.

Other standard features on the headphones include AK4331 advanced audio DAC, a dedicated internal headphone amp and sidetone circuit to hear your own sound while making calls. Then there are the intuitive mute control, volume rockers, voice assistant and call connect buttons for a seamless user experience.

Quality of the calls and voice command detection should be great as they now come with beamforming microphones. The professional-grade earcups and signature collapsible design can still be seen – and the overall aesthetic quality as always is top-notch.

You can also listen in the wired mode if the battery drains out which will be a rarity as the headphones have 50 hours of official battery life. The only thing missing here is ANC which is an important feature for some audiophiles.

That said these headphones more than makeup for it in their overall value for money proposition. At a price tag of $199, the ATH-M50xBT2 headphones are a great deal given their pure sound quality and comfort of using them for long hours.