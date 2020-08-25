Audible is mostly known as the audiobook arm of Amazon but lately, they’ve been expanding to creating original content including podcasts, documentaries, comedy, and even audio theater. Now they’re offering a new membership service called Audible Plus where you can listen to all of their offered content for just $7.95 per month. It’s still in the preview phase but is already available to try out, This will be an alternative to the current Audible premium credit-based subscription option which is now known as Audible Premium Plus.

Audible says that subscribing to the service will bring you more than 68,000 hours of content and more than 11,000 titles across various genres. Right now, there are also Audible Originals available from various celebrities and personalities like Common, Kevin Bacon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harvey Fierstein, St. Vincent, Blake Griffin and a variety of talents from various genres and disciplines. The content runs the spectrum of various content like documentaries, comedy, journalism, kids, wellness, self-development, selections from Audible Theater, etc.

Amazon is still offering their other Audible subscription which is now renamed to Audible Premium Plus. Aside from the one credit per month that they can use on any audiobook or piece of content, subscribers also get the entire Audible Plus catalog. Those who were previously getting two credits with their Platinum subscription of $22.95 will still get the same number of credits but the Audible Premium Plus will just be $14.95.

The difference between an Audible Original and the regular podcasts that we normally hear and that may also be available in the Audible Plus is that the originals have more of a focus on a narrative with a beginning, middle, and end. Audible is also focusing more on than just audiobooks and exploring other audio content and curating these offerings for those who will be subscribing to it. Users can stream the content directly or download it to listen offline.

Audible members can already start subscribing to Audible Plus this week in its preview rollout for $7.95 a month. The catalog will be available on the Audible app, Alexa-enabled devices, and Amazon Fire tablets.