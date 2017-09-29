Not everyone in the US has access to high-speed, let alone functioning Internet service, which in this day and age is pretty difficult to not have. That is why AT&T has said it’s committed to bringing fixed wireless Internet to rural areas with connectivity problems as part of their FCC Connect America Fund efforts. Now, they’re expanding to 9 more states, which brings the total number to 18 so far. The newest additions include Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.

If you’re not yet familiar with the Fixed Wireless Internet that AT&T offers, they claim that you will be able to get as much as 10mbps once you avail of the service. They install an outdoor antenna in the customers’ homes to be able to get the Wi-Fi that they need, without relying on cell towers. It functions like a mobile hotspot, but it’s fixed to your home so you can’t take it anywhere. You get 160GB data allowance per month, but if you exceed, you’ll be charged an additional $10 per 50GB consumed.

As of now, AT&T is offering this service in more than 160,000 locations but they are targeting expanding to 400,000 by the end of this year, especially with the addition of the aforementioned 9 states. By 2020, they are aiming to be available in more than 1.1 million locations around the country. The states where it was previously available were Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

If you live in any of those states, subscribing to the Fixed Wireless Internet service will cost you $60 per month for a 1-year contract or $70 a month without a contract when the initial one ends. You can also bundle it with other AT&T services like DirectTV to get a discount.

