Various companies have tried different devices and products to make things easier for cord-cutting users to access everything in just one place. AT&T is trying to bring back the video customers that they lost from last year by bringing a new product called AT&T TV. It brings together your traditional pay-TV/live TV service, streaming services like Netflix and Spotify and it is powered by Android TV so you have your Google Assistant at your beck and call.

The AT&T TV is an all-in-one device that includes live TV packages and easy access to that and the apps you can download from the Google Play Store without having to switch devices or inputs. This way you can easily switch from watching a live football game to watching a new series on Netflix then listening to music on Spotify. You don’t have to change remotes or inputs. All you have to do is tell Google Assistant what you want to do or watch or listen to.

You will be able to access Google Assistant both on and off-screen as you search for the content that you want to watch or listen to on your TV. And of course, you can also access your other connected devices like changing the room temperature or turning the lights on or off. You also get cloud DVR that can give you 500 hours of storage so you can record shows, movies, or even live sports events.

Since Chromecast is built into your TV box, you can also cast videos, music, photos, and other things from your phone to your TV screen. The Google Play Store is also accessible in your apps tab so you will be able to have access to more than 5,000 apps and games through the AT&T TV box. They will also be integrating more apps for users later on so expect a lot more services and providers to be connected, including HBO Max when it launches in May 2020.

AT&T is encouraging users to bundle the AT&T TV with the 1GB AT&T Internet for $39.99 a month for the video and $39.99/month for the Internet. You will be tied for 12 months with a 24-month TV agreement. If you don’t want to bundle it together, you can get the AT&T TV packages starting at $49.99/month for 12 months with a 24-month agreement for the stand-alone service.